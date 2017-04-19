Man leads pursuit in stolen truck

A man arrested after leading police on a chase through northwest Lawton Monday was driving a county-owned vehicle stolen in Cache, police said.

A Lawton police officer activated his lights and attempted to stop the vehicle for speed and seatbelt violations on Northwest 38th Street just north of Cache Road, according to the police report. The driver accelerated to 56 mph in a 40 mph zone, but after a brief pursuit he stopped in a parking lot at 38th and Cache Road and fled by foot. He was later located at a vacant home in the 3400 block of Northwest Oak Avenue and the vehicle was found to be stolen.

The suspect was captured by Sgt. Ernest Calfee. He was arrested on multiple complaints, including second-degree burglary, speeding, not using a seat belt, driving under revocation, eluding a police officer, possession of stolen property and resisting a police officer.