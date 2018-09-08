Man 'just trying to have fun' arrested after setting fire to truck Tuesday night

Police arrested a man Tuesday night after he was accused of setting fire to a commercial truck on the city's north side in what he called an attempt to "have a good time."

Lawton Police Sgt. David Kamont reported responding with other officers at 10:45 p.m. to suspicious activity at Northwest 14th Street and Kingsbury Avenue. A witness told them that an Indian male tried to burn down the Carson Roofing and Remodeling truck at the corner, the report states.