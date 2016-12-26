Man hurt in Christmas Eve stabbing incident

A man was injured in a Christmas Eve stabbing near his home in southwest Lawton.

Police Sgt. Adam Rowland reported the victim said was on his way home from an address on Southwest 37th Street at 8:30 p.m. when he was stopped by man he didn't know at the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and Avenue I. The victim told police the assailant stabbed him on before they separated and the victim went back to the residence on Southwest 37th Street. The victim said he decided not to call for medical assistance until he returned to his own home in the block of Southwest 29th about two hours later.