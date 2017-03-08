Man hunted in child porn investigation

A felony warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man charged with possessing juvenile pornography.

Once captured, Kingfisher resident Daniel R. Dage, 56, will be jailed in lieu of $50,000 bond for owning a USB flash drive with two videos depicting child pornography, court records indicate.

Found bag yields evidence

According to the affidavit for arrest filed Wednesday in Comanche County District Court, a Lawton Police Department detective reported that individuals found a computer bag and USB flash drive in the parking lot of 909 NE Tortoise Drive, then brought the items to the police station on Saturday. The individuals told Police Officer David Folkert that the flash drive contained two pornographic videos that featured an adult male, who was not identified, with two different children; the individuals said one child appeared to be "a couple years old," while the other child, in a separate video, looked about 4 years old, the affidavit states.

Also on Saturday, Police Officer Tina Bendele responded to a possible theft report at the same location, 909 NE Tortoise Drive, where the individuals found the computer bag and flash drive. Dage, the man who reported the theft, told Bendele that after a cab dropped him off, he set down his suitcase and forgot about it when he walked away to visit a friend. When he returned to get the suitcase, it was gone, according to the affidavit.

A detective obtained a search warrant for the flash drive and discovered "two very graphic videos of an unknown adult male sexually assaulting a minor who appeared to be under age 10," the affidavit indicates. The detective also saw numerous documents, including Dage's resume and tax information, inside the computer bag.