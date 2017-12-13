Man gets 25 years for lewd acts with child

A 34-year-old Lawton man who pleaded guilty to lewd or indecent acts to a child under age 16 was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years with five years suspended.

Dylan E. Ross appeared before Comanche County District Court Judge Gerald Neuwirth, who ordered him to pay a $1,000 fine and undergo two years Department of Corrections post-imprisonment supervision.

Ross is convicted of engaging in sexual acts with a girl under 5 on two occasions last summer; the girl told investigators he touched her and he forced her to touch him, according to an affidavit. Ross will receive credit for the time he has already served.