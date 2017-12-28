Man faces trial in local double shooting

A man accused of shooting two people in north Lawton in July appeared Wednesday for a preliminary hearing and was ordered to stand trial.

Tawann D. Richardson, also known as Pooh Butt, who turned 18 in September, is charged with two counts of shooting with intent to kill. After his arrest in August, his bond was set at $200,000.

According to an affidavit filed in Comanche County District Court, Lawton police responded to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. July 19 at a house in the 1300 block of Northwest Baldwin Avenue. They found two injured men, Tony Campbell and Jerry Bohay, who testified Wednesday before Special District Judge Susan Zwaan.

According to the affidavit, Richardson and his friend arrived at Campbell's house around 2:30 p.m. to get a tattoo from Campbell. Campbell's friend, Bohay, was sitting on a bed while Campbell worked on Richardson's tattoo a palm tree. The affidavit states that Richardson, for unknown reasons, then began firing shots, striking Campell in the back and leg and Bohay in the legs. Richardson and his friend then ran from the house.

The affidavit states that neither man knows why Richardson would shoot them. However, their testimony in court reflected a slightly different story.