Man dies working on roof of shuttered business

A man working on a roof was found dead Monday morning.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer for the Lawton Police Department, reported that officers dispatched to the former Surplus City store, 3516 S. 11th, at approximately 8 a.m. and were told that a man who was working on the roof was found unresponsive by another worker. The man, identified as Cory Ivey, was later pronounced dead.

Jenkins said that several witnesses were transported to the police department for interviews. He said that detectives responded to the scene and that additional information would be released as it becomes available.