Man dies of injuries suffered in ATV wreck

The driver in a Tuesday night ATV wreck near Lake Ellsworth died Wednesday from injuries sustained after the vehicle rolled over on top of him.

Scott Thomas Brewer, 32, Apache, succumbed to his injuries around 5:30 a.m. while at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He had been mediflighted to the hospital the night before and admitted in critical condition with head and internal trunk injuries.

Brewer was driving a Polaris Razor ATV northbound on Northeast Happy Hollow Road shortly after 6:15 p.m. Tuesday when the vehicle went off the roadway to the right and struck a cable stretched across two poles at the southeast intersection of the road with King Road, Trooper Jacob Mackey reported. The impact ejected Brewer and his passenger, Billy Paul Ridley, and the ATV rolled -time, landing on top of Brewer.