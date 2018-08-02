Man convicted in Lawton rape case

One defendant was convicted and two others were acquitted after trials on Tuesday in Comanche County District Court.

A jury found Donnie Graham, 55, guilty of first-degree rape and recommended a punishment of 15 years. Graham raped a woman who told him "no" and "to stop" several times on May 27, 2016, according to court records.

A pre-sentence investigation report on Graham is due March 13, and his sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 20 in the courtroom of District Judge Gerald Neuwirth.

A jury acquitted Patrick Smith, 51, of two drug possession charges, methamphetamine and marijuana, before District Judge Irma Newburn.

A jury also exonerated Luther L. Burris, 55, from first-degree robbery with a weapon, pointing a firearm, conspiracy to commit robbery with a weapon and possession of a firearm after former convictions in the courtroom of District Judge Emmit Tayloe.