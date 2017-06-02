Man claims self-defense in killing of wife

No one in the courtroom denies that Irene Haynes died from a stab wound inflicted by her husband Herbert in a Lawton motel room three years ago.

But what the prosecution calls murder, Herbert Haynes' attorney calls self-defense, and a jury will be asked to decide the case in a Lawton courtroom this week.

Herbert Haynes, 50, is charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 22, 2014, stabbing of his 48-year-old wife. Attorneys focuses on prospective jurors' views on self-defense and the state's "stand your ground" law, as well as punishment up to 25 years in prison until midafternoon, when all challenges were exhausted and a jury was seated.

The prosecution doesn't allege that Herbert Haynes' killing of his wife was premeditated; instead, it charges that he acted with "reckless disregard" when he stabbed his wife a dozen times.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Kabelka laid out the prosecution's case during his opening statement to the jury. In a call from Irene Haynes minutes before her death, he said, her daughter heard him say "I will kill you," he told the jury.