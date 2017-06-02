You are here

Home » News » Local » Man claims self-defense in killing of wife

Man claims self-defense in killing of wife

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 11:29pm Staff

No one in the courtroom denies that Irene Haynes died from a stab wound inflicted by her husband Herbert in a Lawton motel room three years ago.

But what the prosecution calls murder, Herbert Haynes' attorney calls self-defense, and a jury will be asked to decide the case in a Lawton courtroom this week.

Herbert Haynes, 50, is charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 22, 2014, stabbing of his 48-year-old wife. Attorneys focuses on prospective jurors' views on self-defense and the state's "stand your ground" law, as well as punishment  up to 25 years in prison  until midafternoon, when all challenges were exhausted and a jury was seated.

The prosecution doesn't allege that Herbert Haynes' killing of his wife was premeditated; instead, it charges that he acted with "reckless disregard" when he stabbed his wife a dozen times.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Kabelka laid out the prosecution's case during his opening statement to the jury. In a call from Irene Haynes minutes before her death, he said, her daughter heard him say "I will kill you," he told the jury.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620