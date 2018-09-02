Man charged in local slaying

Murder has been added to the list of charges against a Lawton man who was originally charged with robbery in connection with the June 2017 death of a 24-year-old woman.

Michael Turner, 26, is charged with first-degree murder with deliberate intent or, in the alternative, first-degree murder, in the shooting death of Shaquilla Martinez shortly before 1 a.m. June 22 at 1504 Euclid, according to documents filed in Comanche County District Court.

Initially, Jamah M. Starks, also known as Brandon Reed, 20, was the only person accused of first-degree murder in her death.

On Thursday, Turner's court documents had been amended to include the murder charge.

Starks and Turner are also charged with robbery with a weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery. Their bonds were set at $1 million and $300,000 in June, respectively. An update on Turner's bond to include the murder charge was not available in court Thursday.

If convicted of murder, they could face the death penalty or up to life in prison.