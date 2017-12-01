Man charged with first-degree murder, street shooting of local corrections officer

Bond has been set at $10 million for a 31-year-old Tulsa man charged in the Oct. 30 death of Eric Dewayne Buckner and the September shooting of a local correctional officer.

Michael E. Ishman was formally charged this week in Comanche County District Court with first-degree murder. He was also charged with robbery with a weapon and possession of a firearm after a prior felony conviction.

Ishman was involved in a vehicle accident on Nov. 5 on the Turner Turnpike near Kellyville in Creek County, according to an affidavit filed in Comanche County District Court by Lawton police Detective Jeremy Walters. At the time of the accident, Ishman had in his possession two 9mm pistols, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrested Ishman on complaints of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm after a prior felony conviction, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a driver's license. He was formally charged in Creek County District Court on Nov. 16.

According to the affidavit, Buckner was shot around 7:23 p.m. on Oct. 30 at 2006 NW Taft. Buckner suffered gunshot wounds to his body and police found four 9mm shell casings at the scene. A witness told detectives that a man, assisted by a woman, took money from him and Buckner before Buckner was shot.

Detectives also found that another man had told police the day before Buckner's death that he believed Ishman "was going to shoot and kill him for a murder plan that he interrupted," according to the affidavit. The man who reported being threatened was later held as a material witness in the shooting of the correctional officer.

The man said he talked Ishman and a woman into going to a local casino and managed to run away from the two and contact security. Detectives found that Ishman's club card was used during the time the man said they had been there.

The first public connection of Ishman to the Sept. 28 shooting of a Lawton Correctional Facility officer came in November, when Jana Givens, 34, was charged with being an accessory after the fact in the shooting.

According to an affidavit filed in court by Lawton police Detective Rachel Flores in the Givens case, the correctional officer told police that a man dressed in black clothing approached her while she was in her car in the street near her home, walked up to the driver's side of the car and began shooting.

Police found a black hoodie that matched the description of the clothing the assailant was wearing, according to the affidavit, and inside was a gun that had been reported stolen in a burglary in Tulsa. A swab was taken from the hoodie and a "potential DNA match" was made with Ishman's DNA in the offenders database, according to the affidavit in the Givens case.