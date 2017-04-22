Man arrested after he flees traffic stop

A man was arrested on weapon charges after he fled during a traffic stop Thursday in southwest Lawton, police said.

Sgt. Christopher Hally was westbound on Southwest K Avenue from Southwest 42nd Street around 5:30 p.m. when he saw a car whose driver and passenger were known to be the subjects of outstanding warrants, according to the police report.

Hally reported that he placed his patrol vehicle in reverse to turn around to initiate a traffic stop, but it accelerated before stopping in the 4200 block of Southwest Park Avenue. Both men fled the parked vehicle on foot. The passenger was later apprehended, but the driver was not.

Hally reported finding a loaded 9mm pistol in the car, as well as two swords and a bottle filled with a purplish liquid officers believed to be a codeine mixture.