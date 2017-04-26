Man appealing murder conviction

A Lawton man convicted of murder in connection with the 2014 death of his wife and sentenced to life in prison has filed an appeal of his conviction with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.

Herbert Haynes filed the appeal on April 4 and the court received the certificate Monday. He was convicted of the second-degree murder of Irene Haynes by a Comanche County jury on Feb. 8 with a recommendation of life in prison with the possibility of parole. He was formally sentenced by District Judge Gerald Neuwirth on April 4. Under Oklahoma law, Haynes will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence, which is set at 45 years for a life term. That 85 percent rule means Haynes would not be eligible for parole until he has served 38 years and four months.