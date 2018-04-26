Man accused of shooting his best friend at a party

Nearly every seat of the courtroom gallery was filled with family and friends Wednesday afternoon during a preliminary hearing for a Lawton man charged in connection with the death of a man witnesses described as his best friend.

Issac K. Hill, who turned 21 in November, is charged with first-degree manslaughter after allegedly shooting 21-year-old Dalton Freiheit on Sept. 3 at 213 NW Red Elk Drive in northern Comanche County.

Sheriff Kenny Stradley reported that around 4 a.m., deputies arrived at the house, where about 25 people had been partying, and Freiheit was deceased inside a bedroom.

According to an affidavit filed Sept. 15, Hill was under the influence of alcohol when he pointed a semi-automatic handgun at Freiheit, and the weapon discharged, shooting Freiheit in the face, which led to his death.

The affidavit states that Hill placed the gun in Freiheit's hand after the shooting in an attempt to cover up his actions. The only people present in the bedroom at the time of the gunfire were Hill, Freiheit and Marcus Johnson, who identified Hill as the one who shot Freiheit, according to the affidavit.

However, Johnson was unable to testify Wednesday because he remained in recovery following a motorcycle accident. A continuation of the preliminary hearing with Johnson's testimony was set for 3 p.m. July 11.

Wednesday's preliminary hearing included testimonies from four people Jesika Straws and Kassie Noll, who were friends of Hill and Freiheit; Thomas Brown, a detective for the Comanche County Sheriff's Office; and Charlene Childers, a police officer for Comanche Nation.

Victim, suspect were 'best friends'

Straws and Noll testified that Hill and Freiheit were "best friends" who didn't fight with each other. Noll said Hill invited her to a drinking party on Sept. 2, but she decided not to go. Straws, however, said she went to the drinking party, and after it was busted, Hill told partygoers that they could come to his house, 213 NW Red Elk Drive.

About 25 people, including Straws, Freiheit and Johnson, went to Hill's house and continued to party, Straws testified.

Straws said the only time she saw Hill with a gun at his house during the early hours of Sept. 3 was when he played the "Do you trust me?" game with Brian, one of his friends. Hill placed the gun in Brian's face and asked "Do you trust me," but Brian told Hill to stop, so Hill put the gun down, Straws testified.

Straws said she didn't hear any gunshots at the party.

Noll shared a similar testimony about the trust game. She said although she didn't go to the party in September, she went to one of Hill's parties in the past, in which Hill pointed a gun at her friend's feet and asked, "Do you trust me?"

"We both freaked out, and he put it (the gun) away in his bedroom," Noll said. That instance marked the only time Noll ever saw Hill with a gun, she testified.