Man accused of murdering 5-month-old

The felony charge for a Lawton man whose 5-month-old daughter died after police say he violently shook her was changed from child abuse to murder in court Wednesday.

Denzel Wilson, 28, is charged with second-degree murder and remains in jail in lieu of $250,000 bond, court records indicate. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Police have confirmed the death of his daughter, Irmara Wilson, who was taken to the hospital Nov. 15 after being found unresponsive.

According to an affidavit filed Friday in Comanche County District Court, Wilson called 911 around 8 p.m. Nov. 15.

A doctor told authorities the baby suffered a massive brain bleed, a collapsed lung and a hemothorax between the chest cavity, the affidavit states. Wilson told police he was "frustrated with the baby crying and was trying to figure out what was wrong," so he picked her up by the waist, and the she began to shake violently with the her hands up "due to her own 'episode,'" according to the affidavit.

Wilson said she then became quiet and unresponsive.