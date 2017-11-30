Man accused of assault, stealing victim's wallet, truck

A Lawton man was left with a disfigured face after being attacked last week.

David A. T. Lain, 28, was charged Wednesday in Comanche County District Court with maiming, a felony punishable by up to life in prison.

According to the affidavit filed in court, officers were dispatched to a house on the northwest side of Lawton and, upon arrival, noticed the house was unlocked and had droplets of blood on it.

The victim was at his house when Lain attacked him around 4 p.m. Nov. 22, according to the affidavit. Lain struck the victim "with a hard object that resulted in disfiguring his face," then took his keys, wallet and cellphone, the affidavit states.

The victim told police he ran to a neighbor's house for help as Lain stole his truck and fled the scene. Officers later found Lain on the southwest side of town, according to the affidavit.