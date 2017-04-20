Mac senior awarded Merit Scholarship

MacArthur High School senior Benjamin Harris Bolin was recently announced as a winner of the National Merit CACI Scholarship.

Bolin is one of more than 1,000 high school seniors who won corporate-sponsored scholarship awards after advancing to the finalist level in the National Merit Scholarship competition. Corporate sponsors provide National Merit Scholarships for Finalists who are children of their employees, who are residents of communities the company serves or who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wants to encourage.