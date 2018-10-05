Luncheon attendees urged to take ‘one more step forward’

Former Deputy Chief of Chaplains of the Army Charles Ray Bailey encouraged military and civilian leaders to take "one more step forward" during the National Prayer Luncheon on Wednesday at the Patriot Club at Fort Sill.

During the welcome, Chaplain Col. Jimmy Nichols said in 1952, President Harry Truman and Congress formally established the National Day of Prayer, a time set aside for the American people to turn to God.

"Prayer runs through every era of our history," Nichols said. "I'm thankful we have leaders like yourself soldiers and marines and family members and civilians that come together."

Motioning everyone to stand, Nichols led an impromptu round of "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands" a traditional children's Sunday School song as he walked around with the microphone, searching for brave souls willing to let their voices be heard by the room full of people.

After filling their plates and finding their seats, attendees bowed their heads during prayers for four different entities: the nation, the armed forces, the deployed forces and the Lawton Fort Sill community. Sgt. Drake Brownlee followed with a reading of Isaiah 40:28-31.

The latter part of the scripture states, "Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall, but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength."

During his keynote speech, Bailey alluded to that scripture as he shared the story of a man who taught him how to be resilient his father, the late Sgt. Bailey, who earned four Purple Hearts.

His father grew up in poverty in central Arkansas, and despite being abused, neglected and rejected, he consistently chose, in every season, to lead a life of resilience. To escape his home life that promised no educational opportunities, Bailey's father ran away from home and joined the U.S. Army before he turned 18 years old. After his real birth date was disclosed to a doctor in the wake of an injury, he was honorably discharged from the military to medically recover.

Once he turned 18, he received a draft notice and decided to join the Army again. He later met Bailey's mother, built a family and pursued his education. Before he passed away at age 80, Bailey's father was in pursuit of his doctorate degree.

Bailey said change inevitably happens in everyone's life, and he asked attendees to pause for a reflective moment.

With the whole room quiet, Bailey said, "Think about who you are right now. ... Did you ever think about 10 years ago you'd be sitting here today?"

He then recalled a moment of drastic change in his own life; he said he can remember sitting at Desert Storm, getting ready to go into Iraq. The phones were about to be cut off, and he was allowed to make a couple calls to his parents and to his wife.