LPS will hold bond meetings

An abundance of information is available to anyone who wants information about Lawton Public Schools' $99.5 million Student Investment Program school bond issue, which will be decided Nov. 14.

The district will offer 26 school bond meetings, one at each school site, from Monday through Thursday this week, Superintendent Tom Deighan said.

"There are meetings available morning, afternoon and night in east, west or central Lawton," he said, adding that the public can attend a meeting at any of the sites. If the meeting is during the day, visitors just need to take a driver's license and check in at the school's office.

The propositions included in the bond were derived from about two years of collecting community and staff input on what they wanted for the students, he said. That is why this is being called the Student Investment Program or SIP.

The proposed 11-year bond is composed of six sections or propositions. The individual propositions and the amount for each are:

• Safe rooms/storm shelters, $14.5 million;

• Providing student and instructional technology, $7.5 million;

• Specific resources and equipment for elective and non-core programs and school libraries and to replace aging furniture, $12.4 million;

• Specific site improvements, including heating and air conditioning in MacArthur High School and Douglass Learning Center auditoriums, auditorium upgrades, resurfacing of high school tracks and repair of the Ron Stephens Stadium wall and replacing or repairing child nutrition equipment, $3.2 million;

• Building a new Eisenhower Middle School and demolishing the old building, $46 million; and

• Acquiring and improving school sites, facility upkeep, repairs, maintenance and equipment and to cover rising costs of construction projects, $15.8 million.

"The No. 1 thing I would like voters to know is that we do not take lightly the fact that we're asking them to invest their hard-earned money in our school district and our students," Deighan said. "For that reason, we have done everything we can for the last four years to accomplish everything we said we would do and have added extra oversight so they can be sure that happens."

There are other resources explaining each part of the bond available online and in print for those who would like to access them, he said. The district's LawtonCAN webpage on the LPS website, www.lawtonps.org, contains a video giving an overall explanation told by community members. There are videos outlining each section of the bond issue, answers to questions posed by the community, links to the legal resolution along with millage rates and what the impact will be in terms of property taxes for home and commercial property owners. Another resource is The Lawton Constitution, which from Oct. 1 on has provided a series of articles each Sunday giving an in-depth look at each portion of the bond.

Some facts and answers

Deighan and his staff have fielded many questions about the proposed bond and how a bond works since the Lawton Board of Education unanimously approved the resolution to call a special election.

The following are a few of the answers.

• "The fact that consistently blows people away is the comparison of our millage rates to other districts," Deighan said. Lawton Public Schools has a bond millage rate of 7.39, while Cache Public Schools receive 27 and Elgin Public Schools receive 33 mills, respectively.