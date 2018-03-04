LPS will be closed today due to rally

Lawton Public Schools will be closed today as local educators continue to participate in a statewide walkout designed to focus attention on funding for education.

Lawton was one of an estimated 200 school districts across Oklahoma that participated in demonstrations and rallies including the largest one at the State Capitol to force the Legislature to consider funding that educators say is crucial in giving teachers and support staff pay raises, as well as restoring money to education as a whole.

Last week, LPS Superintendent Tom Deighan was given permission by the Lawton Board of Education to make day-to-day decisions on district operations, and Deighan had said the decision to remain closed today would depend on a vote of district personnel. That affirmative vote came late Monday afternoon, meaning the Lawton district will not hold school today. LPS administrators have not said what they plan for the remainder of the week.

Monday's survey of LPS educators indicated that 88.3 percent said the district should not conduct classes today. In addition, 62.6 percent said that even if the OEA had declared the work stoppage over, LPS should not resume classes.

Lawton educators and staff were able to participate in the Oklahoma City rally Monday because that day already was a holiday for Lawton students. LPS said today's lost school day will be made up May 4.