LPS unveils plan to build new Ike Middle School

The Lawton Public Schools Board of Education may soon approve putting a bond issue on the November ballot to build a new Eisenhower Middle School. That was one of three major issues that have been identified as needing funding.

"It came down to safe rooms, instructional equipment and a new Eisenhower Middle School those are the big three," Superintendent Tom Deighan said during a special board meeting of the Lawton Public Schools Board of Education Monday.

A number of structure issues have arisen that threaten the current Eisenhower Middle School, including sloping and cracking of walls and floors.

Deighan showed the board a preliminary design for Eisenhower Middle School drawn by AIP. The idea is to construct the school in what is now the practice field next to the existing middle school.

Logistically it works well.

"There are a lot of advantages. First, we don't have to take the kids out (of the current school) and, secondly, that practice field is good stable, flat land," Deighan said. "The site is ready to go."

The preliminary design shows a slightly smaller school, at 154,834 square feet versus approximately 181,000 square feet in the current school, but the interior is more efficiently designed to have the same number, but bigger classrooms. The proposal will have two gyms, an auditorium and a cafeteria too. It is also designed with the idea of future expansion if the student population grows, he said. "It is a better use of space."