LPS test scores take dip

After eight months of intensive learning, training and being coached to best a marathon-winning record, race day dawns along with the realization that the marathon is now a triathlon.

Oklahoma teachers and students in grades 3 to 8 and 10 were faced with a similar disconnect in April. Students spent the 2016-2017 school year learning or teaching in the case of educators information based on one set of required academic standards and then were tested against a totally revised, more in-depth and more rigorous set of academic standards, said Jamie Polk, Lawton Public Schools educational services assistant superintendent.

The results of the Oklahoma School Testing Program Parent/Student Report, received this fall and sent out to parents at the end of November, were as expected scores dropped.

"When you're assessed, you typically know what you are going to be assessed over," Polk said, explaining that "in the past, (educators) would have at least a bank of questions to review" to see if they were on the right track in their teaching.

The shift to the new standards was needed to align the state's academic standards with the ACT and SAT standards "so as we are teaching even at the elementary level, we are ensuring that each child will be successful when they are entering into the workforce or college," she said. Testing on new standards without anyone being tested knowing the new standards or rules "was like putting the cart before the horse," but the shift had to happen sometime.

Since Oklahoma incorporated a completely new set of academic standards last spring, the recently received report cards show the new baselines for academic assessment and accountability; and, most importantly, the scores and results cannot be compared with previous years' scores and results, Polk said.

Good news

There are three pieces of good news associated with the new, more rigorous and in-depth academic standards, she said. The students will be prepared better for their futures; the district has a unique program in place to efficiently and effective convey these new standards to the educators and students; and the baseline assessment shows that most Lawton students, with the exception of 10th-graders, were at or above the statewide assessment average for English language arts and mathematics.

The percentage of Lawton Public School students in grades 3 to 8 that passed English language arts and mathematics were above the state average percentage, while the percentage of those who were in the "below basic" or "unsatisfactory" range was less the the statewide average percentage.

The categories considered as passing on the assessment are "advanced," "proficient" and "limited knowledge," soon to be called "basic knowledge." The only category name for those below the "cut score," or failing, is "unsatisfactory," soon to be termed "below basic."

For example, on the third-grade English Language Skills (ELA) graph, adding up the percentages of advanced, proficient and limited knowledge results in a 75 percent pass rate. Doing the same with mathematics shows an 83 percent pass rate, said Teresa Jackson, the school district's curriculum and instruction director, adding that parents sometimes only add up the first two categories, thinking that "limited knowledge" isn't a passing score it is.

"These revised performance levels may feel like a big change, but in reality, our students' performance hasn't changed our expectations of them have changed now," according to the Oklahoma State Department of Education.