LPS sixth-graders learn about Native American cultures

Eisenhower Middle School sixth-graders learned the meaning and pronunciation of "Achufa," "Kweti," "Sa Quo," "P'ah Gaw," 'ekahi" and "sumu" Thursday.

Each word means the number "one," but the English word "one" was spoken in six different languages by members of the six distinct Native American Tribes who are also educators with the Lawton Public Schools Indian Education program. The word for "one" was spoken in Choctaw, Delaware, Cherokee, Kiowa, Native Hawaiian and Comanche, respectively.

The sixth-graders, divided into six groups, rotated through presentations about culture, language, dress, history and math by the different tribes the traditional view and modern Comanche groups were combined for this LPS Indian Education's "Celebrating Native American Cultures" presentation.

It is "not really an assembly, since we're not bringing in dancers," said Pam Fodder, LPS Indian Education coordinator.

Although the Native Hawaiians did demonstrate a dance, the "focus is on history, language and bringing in items that (the students) wouldn't normally see," she said. "We have a rich history and the students don't hear about that all the time ... we are focusing on educating the students and teachers as well."

Math is included in the program because it is part of the requirement by the grant that funds the program.

On the right side of the auditorium stage, a group of students paid close attention to educator Alice Torres show a picture of Hawaii's state fish called Humuhumunukunukuapua'a and joined Angel Bolton and Jade Tracey in a Hawaiian dance.