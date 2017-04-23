LPS sets its annual Showcase

The public is invited to the Lawton Public Schools 2017 "Everything Under the Sun" Showcase performances this week.

Songs, dances and other musical presentations by many of the district's pre-kindergartners though fifth-graders will be showcased starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris.

Students performing Tuesday or Thursday nights will be from the following elementary schools: John Adams, Almor West, Sullivan Village, Carriage Hills, Cleveland, Crosby Park, Edison, Eisenhower, Freedom, Hugh Bish, Lincoln, Pat Henry, Pioneer, Ridgecrest, Washington, Whittier and Woodland Hills. Students from Beginnings Academy and Learning Tree Academy also will perform.

The free shows will be directed for the first time by Woodland Hills Principal Traci Newell with the assistance of a planning committee comprised of other educators. The two shows are produced by LPS-TV and the Eugene D. McMahon Media Center staff from Lawton Public Schools in conjunction with the McMahon Memorial Auditorium staff.