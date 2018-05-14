LPS honors teachers, staff at celebration

The cream of Lawton Public Schools crop of educators and supporters were recognized Monday evening and the 2018 Teacher of the Year and Rookie of the Year were honored.

Eisenhower High School teacher Michelle Churchwell was selected as the Teacher of the Year, and took the red apple scepter from 2017's title holder Lori Siltman during the "Celebration: Committed to Excellence and Education" ceremony Monday evening in the Central Middle School commons area. Churchwell received over $8,500 in cash and prizes, including $5,000 donated by Nissan of Lawton instead of the use of a car for the year.

"I am blessed to work where I do," Churchwell said. "(Her students) are the reason I get up and go to work every day."

Churchwell was nominated for the honor, along with: Shaleah Ramirez-Sanchez, Lawton High School; Patti Junhanns, MacArthur Middle School; Pamela Thomas, Almor West; Sandy Sharkey, Crosby Park; Sunny Ledford, Edison; and Doris Biegler, Pat Henry. Teachers were nominated by their peers, students, parents and community and, after being selected top teacher at their schools, were then selected by the nomination committee.

"These seven finalists here tonight are all deserving of this honor," Siltman said.

Woodland Hills Elementary teacher Katie Caughron received the green apple scepter after being named this year's Rookie of the Year. Visibly overwhelmed by the honor, she wore both tears and a smile when receiving over $2,500 in cash and prizes from local entities.