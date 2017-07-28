LPS games will not be on the radio

Eisenhower High School football will be off the radio this year, but sports from all three high schools will be streamed on the internet.

Oklahoma Sports Network was awarded the Lawton Public Schools' 2017-2018 broadcasting and live streaming rights for sports at all three high schools during Friday's special Lawton Board of Education meeting.

The OSN contract was awarded unanimously by the three board members present: Dr. Lori Bridges, president; Kent Jester, vice president; and Carla Clodfelter, member.

OSN and Broadco, which operates Magic 95 radio, had both provided updated proposals before the special meeting to include Title IX requirements equity access in sports for females and males added to the the school district's request for proposals. The requirements were added due to a concern raised by school attorney Chuck Wade at the July 20 board meeting.

After reviewing the updated proposals from the vendor, Jamie Polk, assistant superintendent of educational services, and Barbara Ellis, assistant superintendent of business services, recommended Broadco "have exclusive rights to broadcast and live stream varsity athletic events for Eisenhower High School ... ;" while "OPN have exclusive rights to broadcast and live stream varsity athletic events for MacArthur and Lawton High ..."

Polk updated the board Friday with news that Broadco has changed its proposal.