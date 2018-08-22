LPS employee reports being stalked

A woman employed by Lawton Public Schools reported being stalked by a former co-worker and now "fears for her own safety," according to police.

LPD Sgt. Paul Huysoon spoke with the woman regarding her complaint. According to the report, she said that she is employed by LPS and works at a local elementary school. She said the suspect is a former LPS employee who was terminated last spring. She said his termination was the result of an internal school investigation relating to stalking and harassment allegations she'd made against him.