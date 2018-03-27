LPS board finalizing strike prep

At 8 a.m. today, a Lawton school busload of parents, teachers and others in the District Advocacy Group will leave Shoemaker Center to drive to the Oklahoma State Capitol.

This is the first recommendation which Superintendent Tom Deighan was able to authorize of a list of recommendations from the recently formed Lawton Public School Teacher Work Stoppage Committee's presented to the Board of Education at a special board workshop Monday. The workshop allowed board members and "district administrators to discuss preparations for a possible work stoppage due to proposed statewide educator walk-out," according to the agenda.

The board heard from the teachers' committee, the two assistant superintendents Barbara Ellis, business services; and Jamie Polk, educational services and members of both the business and educational services departments, as well as Deighan as to how a full work stoppage would affect the district's staff and its students.

A special board meeting will be held Thursday at noon at the Shoemaker Center for the Board to vote on the teachers committee's recommendations and any other items on the agenda in relation to the possible walkout.