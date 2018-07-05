LPS to add safe rooms to 8 elementary schools

Lawton Public Schools is preparing for a construction project that will add safe rooms to eight elementary schools.

Members of the board of education, meeting in regular session Monday, received an update on the project from Cory Miller, with Architects in Partnership, who outlined a safe room project that was put out for bids in late April. Funding for the work is coming from an ad valorem bond program approved by district voters to tackle LPS priorities.

Safe rooms are designated reinforced areas that can be used for other activities, but whose primary designed purpose is to shield students and staff from harm during tornadoes. Such projects have taken on special significance in Oklahoma in the aftermath of a tornado in Moore in May 2013, later identified at various times as an EF4 or an EF5. The storm destroyed Briarwood and Plaza Towers elementary schools in Moore and seven children who were sheltering in Plaza Towers died when a cinder wall collapsed on them.

Lawton Public Schools was among the Oklahoma school districts that participated in a program to identify facilities where they needed to add safe rooms; in Lawton, those schools were ones that had unsuitable protection against tornadoes. LPS officials said they were looking at functional classroom space, meaning safe rooms that would fill an everyday role, but be ready to shelter students and staff should a tornado threaten.

Design work for the eight schools Almor West, Carriage Hills, Crosby Park, Edison, Hugh Bish, Sullivan Village, Whittier and Woodland Hills was finished earlier this year and the project was released for bids April 26.