LPS’ pre-K classes will have 22 students

This fall Lawton Public Schools' pre-kindergarten class size will remain as it was at the end of last school year.

"Pre-K classes can enroll up to 22 students per class ... (and) all pre-K classes have a full-time assistant," so the ratio is 11 students to one teacher, said Amy Frazier, director of elementary/early childhood education for the school system.

The district did start the 2016 school year with a cap of 20 pre-K students per classroom, but during the year the number was increased to 22 students "where there was a need."

Although a 2016 change in state law has resulted in some districts taking the opportunity to cut costs by increasing the size of pre-kindergarten classes, Frazier said "that was not the reason" for Lawton's change from a cap of 20 to 22 students last year.

"This measure allows us to serve the enrollment needs for pre-K in a statewide teacher shortage," she said, adding that pre-K teachers are early childhood certified.

This fall, pre-K classes will be at Learning Tree and at 13 out of 17 of the district's neighborhood elementary schools, bringing the students closer to their neighborhoods from the previous, more centralized locations. But "we have not added additional pre-K classes," she said.

The district does have a few pre-K slots open at specific schools for this fall, she added.

Although pre-kindergarten is optional, Oklahoma has high attendance rates with three out of four 4-year-olds attending versus one in three 4-year-olds attending nationwide, according to the National Institute for Early Education Research at Rutgers University. That high number is reflected in what Lawton Public Schools has been able to learn about students entering kindergarten in the district.