LPD, safety facility costs higher than anticipated

The City Council approved a construction contract for Lawton's new public safety facility Tuesday, after two council members failed in their bid to postpone a decision.

Tuesday's discussion was complicated by the fact that funding identified for the project is less than the engineering estimate and any of the six bids submitted for the work, leaving city administrators to suggest options to bridge what they said was a $4.9 million difference between available funding and the total cost of the project, from design to completion. Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis wanted more time to analyze ideas for bridging that gap and the project itself, while Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner said he wanted more time to think about the decision. The men voted no against the decision the remaining six member ultimately made: accepting the $33,765,447 bid from Flintco LLC, Oklahoma City to build the 112,000-square-foot facility and the 6,000-square-foot storage building, work the city expects to begin next month.

While the Flintco bid was about $100,000 less than the engineering estimate, both were well above the $31 million the city calculated when it sold bonds to finance the facility (the bonds will be repaid through the 2015 Sales Tax Extension Program). City Manager Jerry Ihler said the entire project, to include designs, construction, testing, financing costs, roadwork and furniture, fixtures and equipment was $41.9 million, when the project cost had been calculated at slightly more than $37 million.

It was that cost difference and the city staff's suggestions on how to bridge it that prompted most of the council discussion. Ihler said administrators were recommending the council defer other projects in the 2015 Sales Tax Extension Program, using those saved funds to completely cover the public safety facility that is to become home to Lawton Police Department and the city jail, Central Fire Station and Lawton Municipal Court. The plan accepted by the council would take $1.85 million each from the West Gore Boulevard and East Rogers Lane expansion projects, $675,000 from recreation improvements, $350,000 from upgrades planned at Lawton Public Library and $100,000 from the police station demolition project. Excess funds totaling $1.31 million will be available after completion of the McMahon Auditorium chiller and roof project, Interstate 44 ramp ramp project and the demolition of Wayne Gilley City Hall because they cost less than estimated.

Some council members admitted to being conflicted about the decision because of projects that could not be done until later in the sales tax program, if at all. Ihler said the council could reject all bids and direct engineers to revise construction plans, then rebid the project. But, he said that could delay the start of construction by six to eight months and result in higher construction costs. He said awarding the contract now would allow the city to proceed with the project, noting "that's in the best interest of the community."