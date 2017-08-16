LPD mold remediation job expands

City of Lawton administrators are planning for additional remediation work at Lawton Police Department following the results of testing on the first floor and second-floor city jail.

City officials have been working on the station since late July, when an initial investigation of mold in a storage room and three office areas in the basement was expanded to include the entire basement area. At a meeting with LPD personnel on Aug. 3, city administrators committed to expanding the mold analysis to first floor and the jail, to determine if there are any problems in those areas, a possibility that police personnel said caused them concern. Oklahoma Natural Environmental Specialists was hired to do the initial analysis and has handled the additional inspections.

According to a press release issued late Tuesday by the City of Lawton, Oklahoma Natural Environmental Specialists completed its first floor and jail analysis Aug. 9 and forwarded its assessment report to Lawton administrators late Monday afternoon.

According to that report, the inspector found elevated levels of aspergillius/pencillum in one first floor-office. He also found elevated levels of aspergillius/pencillum and "abnormal" levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the booking area of the jail on the second floor. The inspector did not find stachybotrys (also known as black mold) in any area of the police department's first or second floors, according to the report.

Oklahoma Natural Environmental Specialists recommended that treatment for the problem areas include removing the carpet in the first floor office, getting rid of any water-damaged materials, applying a botanical solution in those areas (the same treatment planned for the basement), using dehumidifiers (also being done in the basement), and cleaning and maintaining ducts, coils, motors and insulation (also planned for the basement).

City administrators said dehumidifiers already have been placed in the recommended areas and professional contractors have been tapped to work on the heating/ventilation/air conditioning system. That will be matched with work already planned for the basement, which includes removal of mold and water damaged areas and, before those materials are replaced, checking to ensure there are no water leaks from other sources. The basement work is slated to begin this week.