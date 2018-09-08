LPD keeping close eye on school zones

Slow down in school zones or you might face a hefty ticket.

That's the message that the Lawton Police Department wants drivers to remember as students return to class Friday. Summer has come to an end to the chagrin of both students and drivers and that means there will be many more youngsters heading to and from school buildings across Lawton. They'll be watched over by the boys in blue officers sitting on motorcycles and inside patrol cars out of sight, but ever vigiliant to ensure motorists are taking proper precautions when navigating school zones.

Lawton Police Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, public information officer, advises drivers to do the smart thing and just slow down and pay attention to your surroundings.