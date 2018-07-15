LPD investigates Sunday morning shooting on city's northside

A Lawton man is recuperating from a gunshot wound following a Sunday morning shooting outside a northside restaurant/bar.

Police responded to the shooting in the 2700 block N. Sheridan Road around 1:15 a.m. on the report of the shooting. Officers arrived and found the victim outside. He told officers that he was shot by an unknown black male after he refused to allow him to enter the bar, according to LPD Sgt. Tim Jenkins, information officer. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.