You are here

Home » News » Local » LPD investigates Sunday morning shooting on city's northside

LPD investigates Sunday morning shooting on city's northside

Sun, 07/15/2018 - 11:35pm Scott Rains

A Lawton man is recuperating from a gunshot wound following a Sunday morning shooting outside a northside restaurant/bar.

Police responded to the shooting in the 2700 block N. Sheridan Road around 1:15 a.m. on the report of the shooting. Officers arrived and found the victim outside. He told officers that he was shot by an unknown black male after he refused to allow him to enter the bar, according to LPD Sgt. Tim Jenkins, information officer. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620