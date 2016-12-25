Love named Leo of the Year 2016

McKenzie Love was named an International Leo of the Year for 2016, just two years after an informational poster about starting a Leo Club in town caught her eye at school.

Sixteen-year-old Love, now a sophomore at Lawton High School and president of the Lawton Leo Club, was notified of the award in August. A total of 36 recipients were selected worldwide, with only 17 of those selected in the United States. Leo Clubs are part of Lions Club International and are for individuals with a minimum age of 12.

"The Leo program provides the youth of the world an opportunity for personal development through volunteering," according to Lions Clubs International, www.lionsclubs.org.

To receive award Feb. 18

Love will officially receive her award in Ardmore on Feb. 18 from Lions Clubs International President Bob Corlew during the district convention, said Robert Phillips, a member of the Lawton Noon Lions Club, the sponsoring club for the Lawton Leo Club.

McKenzie Love and her mother, Nancy Love, talked with The Lawton Constitution last week about what led to her being selected as International Leo of the Year and what it means to her to be recognized for helping others in the community.

"You may not be able to help everyone, but just helping one makes a difference," she said.

McKenzie, who admits to being shy and is quiet about her accomplishments, is a real leader, Phillips said. She leads by example.

Leading as a Leo started with that informational poster.

Despite being focused on academics, cheerleading, gymnastics and other activities, when McKenzie was in eighth grade she was looking for something more a way to help others.

"I saw a poster at school about an upcoming informational meeting about forming a Leo Club in Lawton," she said.

McKenzie came home that same day and told us "we need to go to this meeting," her mother said.

After attending the meeting, the eighth-grader knew it was what she was looking for.

"I chose the Leo Club because there weren't any young community-based groups for teens," McKenzie said. The Leo Club "offers ways to help our community and do things that other clubs don't do."

With Noon Lions Club member Diana Phillips' help, the Lawton Leo Club was formed and chartered Feb. 17, 2015. McKenzie became one of the founding members and served as its treasurer from February 2015 to July 2016. She was elected president of the now 11-member club in July.