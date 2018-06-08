You are here

Home » News » Local » Longtime friends plan trip to Texas for immigration rally

Longtime friends plan trip to Texas for immigration rally

Mon, 08/06/2018 - 12:31am Grace Leonhart

Lenor Davis and Brenda Scarborough have been friends for a long time, so when Lenor asked Brenda if she would like to take a trip to McAllen, Texas recently, Brenda didn't hesitate and said 'yes.'

You see, McAllen is the site of a very large rally protesting the separation of immigrant children from their parents that is happening at the present time.

A caravan of people from New York City and from Portland, Oregon are all converging in McAllen today.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620