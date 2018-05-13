Locals learning two-step, waltz at GPTC dance classes

Every Tuesday and Thursday night, through May 24th, you may be able to find Lawton's hidden "dancehall." If you do, you could learn a step or two.

Inside an unsuspecting hallway, deep into the second floor of the Great Plains Technology Center, four couples come together to learn how to "trip the lights fandango," as the old saying goes. That's where Rick Clyburn and Cheryl-Ann Fogle lead their twice weekly two-step/waltz classes.

From 7:15-8:45 p.m., the longtime dance partners share their secrets with eager pupils. This follows the 6 p.m. line-dance course the couple also teaches. Clyburn and Fogle have been dancing partners since 1999 and teaching partners since 2006. They also teach dance as a physical education class at Cameron University. There's something special in the Tech Center's upper level hall.

"We enjoy it," Clyburn said. "This is our official 'dancehall.'"

Clyburn's not joking. The uncarpeted floors and ample space make for room to move while instructing the class. Comprised of two couples who've taken classes before, along with two sets of newbies, he said the class is perfect for "people of different levels of knowledge of dance." The first two weeks have been two-step lessons. On Tuesday night, waltz lessons will begin.