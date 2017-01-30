Local vet gets surprise flight

Although local veterinarian Larry Chambers usually sees objects near the ground, Monday was a chance for him to see Lawton and Fort Sill from a different angle in the air.

Chambers won a flight with Survival Flight at an auction/fundraiser at the Paradise Valley Volunteer Fire Department recently.

"I decided to share this flight with my daughter, Alexandria, because she just graduated from the Emergency Medical Technician course at Great Plains Technology Center," Dr. Chambers said. "I thought that would be special for her to share this flight with me. We are so proud of her."

Chamber's wife Kimi watched as the helicopter lifted off and was soon out of sight. The flight crew included Pilot Sammy Brake, and team member Jody Clifton.

Also watching the copter take off were Ryan Sand, director of operations for Survival Flight and Donn Woodings, Flight Nurse R. N.