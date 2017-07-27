Local store treats essay contest winners

A group of 30 children will return to school with some new duds courtesy of Academy Sports+Outdoors.

The students received $100 gift card shopping sprees from A]cademy for winning an essay contest at the Lawton Family YMCA. They were prompted to share why they were excited to return to school for the new year. John Veal III, healthy living director, said it was hard to determine the winners.

"We had to narrow it down, which was hard to do," he said. "There were some that were very, very creative. They're of that age where their creativity runs wild."

Each year, Academy chooses around 100 stores across the nation to offer gift card shopping sprees to local students. Chris Gusman, store director, said the stores reach out to local community organizations to pick out children who could benefit the most.

"Academy Sports+Outdoors always wants to be involved with the local community to give back in any way we can," Gusman said.

The children arrived around 10 a.m. many with their parents in-tow. After each one was registered, they were given their own nametag, a gift card and a calculator. Each was paired with a store associate who took down their clothes sizes and shoe measurements. In addition to clothes, they could also pick out backpacks and other back-to-school necessities. While their gift cards were valued at $100, they were instructed to only pick out $91 in merchandise leaving enough to pay for the 9 percent in sales tax.