Local store clerk robbed at knifepoint

While tag teaming in a robbery, a man and a woman allegedly punched the assistant manager of a convenience store on Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard.

Lawton Police Officer Chadd Mendiola reported that the assistant manager told police a man and woman came into the store shortly after 7 p.m. and the man pulled out a white bag from his jacket. The man filled the bag with pizza, sandwiches and chips, while the woman took two drinks and paced the store, Mendiola reported. They tried to leave without paying for the items, but the assistant manager told them to stop and grabbed for the man's bag, breaking the handle.

The man refused to leave and punched the store employee as the woman hit him with one of the drinks. The duo then left the store, but the assistant manager followed them outside, where the woman pulled out a knife, pointed it and said she would stab him, the report states. The man also threatened the assistant manager, saying he had a knife as well.