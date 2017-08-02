Local robotics competition to draw students from across state

For the first time ever, the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation is holding the 2017 Oklahoma VEX State Championship at Lawton's Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan Road.

This is the fourth year the championships have been held, according to Trecia Karinshak, pre-engineering academy instructor at Great Plains Technology Center. They were held in Oklahoma City the first year and Northeastern Oklahoma State University, Tahlequah, the past two years.

The event is expected to attract students from elementary, middle and high schools all across Oklahoma. There will be three separate championships in one day, a VEX Robotics Competition just for high school students, another just for middle school and a VEX IQ Challenge for elementary and middle school students combined, Karinshak said. Middle school students will have their choice of which competition they want to enter.

Teams will start arriving around 7:30 a.m. The high school and middle school competitions will get underway around 10 a.m., but the elementary students will start a little bit earlier, giving science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) research presentations to the judge.

Admission is free. There will be a NASA moonrock display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The competition is sponsored locally by Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Dr. Wayne Johnson, Lawton Fort Sill Convention and Visitors Bureau and Great Plains Technology Center.