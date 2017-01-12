Local nonprofits benefit from firm's generosity

Five local nonprofits celebrated Christmas early this week when Santa's helpers from Veterans United Home Loans delivered $10,000 donations to each of them.

Operation Homefront received the last check on Thursday; earlier in the week, donations were presented to the Lawton Food Bank, Salvation Army, New Directions Women's Shelter and the Armed Forces YMCA during the mortgage lender's Week of Giving campaign.

All the donations were surprises, branch manager Jeannette Klein said, so the employees had to disguise their intentions until the checks were presented. Usually that meant scheduling a visit to learn more about the organization or inviting the nonprofits to stop by for a meeting. Robin Miller, Region 5 senior director for Operation Homefront, was invited to lunch Thursday to talk about the charity and have lunch and left not only with lunch but a $10,000 contribution.

"Literally 100 percent of the recipients were very surprised," Klein said.

"She keeps good security," Miller said.

The funds are provided by the Veterans United Foundation from contributions from employees and the company. The foundation has distributed over $30 million since its inception in 2011, Klein said, but there was a different twist this year: Each Veterans United branch office was asked to select five deserving of support, Klein said, so the six employees here voted on their nominees. They didn't know until later how consequential their selections were.