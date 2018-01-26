Local man startled by burglars in home

A man was startled to discover two uninvited men inside his home, located in the 1500 block of Southwest Bishop Road, at 5 p.m. Monday.

Lawton Police Officer Felix Santillan reported that the man said he was in his living room when he heard someone outside the window. But when he looked through the peep hole of the door, he didn't see anyone.

The man then "heard something fall from the back room," so he walked into the room next to the living room, then heard "footsteps and people talking inside his living room," the report states.

To protect himself, the man locked himself inside the room and called 911. When he came out of the room, the home invaders were gone, according to the report.