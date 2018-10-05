Local mail carriers will collect food on Saturday

Two entities in Lawton will benefit from a food drive by the mail carriers employed by the United State Postal Service.

On Saturday, postal customers are asked to leave non-perishable food items near the curb or on their porch for carriers to pick up and distribute to two distribution points in Lawton.

"This drive will be going on all day on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.," Lester Witherspoon, Supervisor of Customer Service with the USPS, said. "This is our 26th year of collecting food and last year we collected over 12,000 pounds countywide."