Lion watches over Douglass once again

The Douglass Lion is roaring again.

Dozens of students and staff attending the Douglass School reunion gathered in front of the school now the Douglass Professional Development Center to formally unveil a lion statue atop a concrete perch to watch over what is still hallowed ground for many African American Lawtonians.

Rundell Edison, chair of this year's reunion committee, said the idea to place a lion sculpture in front of the school began last spring. Supporters located the metal lion and raised enough money to purchase the lion and pay for the concrete base that lifts the lion to eye level.