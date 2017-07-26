Life term ordered in local murder

A 34-year-old man charged with Lawton's first homicide of 2016 entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

Cory T. Huntley pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the Aug. 4, 2016, death of Norman Glover, 42, and shooting with intent to kill in the wounding of Bambi Glover at their home at 1218 NW 31st. He was also convicted of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony since he already had two previous convictions for robbery with a dangerous weapon when he pulled the trigger in August.

During Huntley's initial appearance in August 2016, Special District Judge Ken Harris ordered Huntley held in lieu of $1 million bond. After foregoing his 2 p.m. preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Huntley pleaded guilty to all three felony charges before his family, the Glover family and Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth.

Neuwirth, who agreed with Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka's recommendation, sentenced Huntley to life with the state Department of Corrections (DOC) for both the murder and the shooting with intent to kill charges and to 10 years with the DOC for the possession of a firearm after prior felony conviction charge. Huntley is to serve all three counts concurrently and pay no fines.

The DOC calculates a life sentence as 45 years, and a person convicted of murder is not eligible for parole until he or she has served 85 percent of the sentence, or 38 years and 3 months.

Glover's father, who was supported by family members in the courtroom, testified before Neuwirth. With tears in his eyes, Glover's father requested that Neuwirth consider ordering Huntley's prison sentence to be consecutive, rather than concurrent.

Glover's father said Huntley has shown "no remorse" for his actions and that Huntley "thinks he had the right to take somebody's life." Glover's father, who said he does not believe in imposing the death penalty, said Huntley could, at the least, serve two consecutive life sentences because Huntley will still be permitted to see his family but the Glover family does not have the chance to see Norman Glover anymore.