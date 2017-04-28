Library booking volunteers for summer

Teens in search of a summer activity can volunteer at the Lawton Public Library.

The library is accepting applications for summer volunteers until May 13, and those selected will receive notification by May 19.

Tayna Organ, youth services librarian, said applicants must be high school students between 13 and 18. They must be willing to dress appropriately, sporting a library t-shirt and name tag, which they will be given, and they must also volunteer a maximum of six hours per week.

"Anywhere between three and six hours is all that we ask of them," Organ said. "There's usually a three-hour shift, (such as) 9 a.m.-noon or noon-3 p.m. or 3-6 p.m."

Applicants are not required to be members of the library, Organ said, and those accepted to be volunteers will attend training to learn their duties.

The responsibilities, Organ said, include shelving and straightening books, monitoring guests in the children's area, helping with the set-up and clean-up and children's programs, registering children for the summer reading program and handing out prizes to children as they reach particular reading levels, among other similar tasks.

The volunteer positions are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Summer volunteers, Organ said, will gain skills applicable to their jobs and careers after high school.

"It helps them really get ready for the future and learn responsibilities," she said. "That's our goal. - (They'll learn) how to work with others, how to work under a supervisor and hopefully (gain) organization skills."