LGBTQ summit planned Saturday at Cameron

Registration is underway for a free LGBTQ Summit Saturday that is part of Cameron University's continuing Academic Festival X: "American Identities in the 21st Century."

The university's Office of Student Housing has partnered with Women United for Action and SPECTRUM a local LGBTQ+ community organization to offer the summit from 8 a.m. to noon on the second floor of the McMahon Centennial Complex.

"Our goal for the summit is to provide a safe, open and respectful atmosphere to foster education, increase awareness and promote allyship throughout the local community," said Katie Hubbard, Cameron student housing director.

The summit is open to the public at no charge, but pre-registration is requested. Register at www.cameron.edu/housing/lgbtq-summit.

The keynote address will be presented by Shiva Subbaraman, LGBTQ Resource Center director at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Subbaraman has presented institutes, colloquia and seminars throughout the country about how to envision and implement intersectional LGBTQ work; how to do LGBTQ work in faith-based institutions with creativity and sensitivity; and how to create campuswide templates for work that is centered on race, gender, class, and equity.