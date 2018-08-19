You are here

Legal issues surround medical marijuana

Legal issues surround medical marijuana

Sun, 08/19/2018 - 3:34am

State law enforcement agencies concede medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma, but say there still are issues that legislators are going to have to clarify, including driving while impaired.

The issues were debated last week as members of the State Legislature's bipartisan working group of senators and House representatives continued quizzing residents, medical officials, law enforcement agencies and others associated with what State Question 788 legalized: the use of marijuana for medical purposes.

